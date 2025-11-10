Bayern Munich 'cautiously optimistic' about Dayot Upamecano future as president confirms talks to fight off Real Madrid interest in defender

Upamecano could leave the German giants after five years with the club as his contract comes to an end next summer. The defender has been a key force in their back line, further establishing himself as one of the finest defenders in the Bundesliga following his €40 million (£35m/$46m) transfer from RB Leipzig.
With Bayern pushing to tie him down to a new contract, negotiations have slowed over wage demands, with the Frenchman’s camp pushing for a salary package closer to €15m (£13m/$17m) per year and a significant signing bonus. With other teams interested, the German club may have to bow to his demands or risk seeing him follow David Alaba's example by leaving for one of their European rivals.