Barcelona issue statement on Marcus Rashford as Man Utd loanee ruled out of Camp Nou return against Athletic Club

After being frozen out at United under head coach Ruben Amorim, Rashford swapped the Premier League for La Liga, linking up with Barcelona on a season-long loan deal late this summer. After things turned sour at the Red Devils, he seems to be a different player at the Blaugrana, scoring six goals and adding nine assists in all competitions. With captain Raphinha out injured, the England international has stepped up to the plate and cushioned that blow with some first-rate performances. However, the club have confirmed that he will play no part in Athletic Club's visit to Camp Nou, which has been partially reopened following years of building works.
A couple of hours before kick off, Barca tweeted: "MEDICAL ANNOUNCEMENT. Marcus Rashford will miss today’s match against Athletic Club due to [the] flu."
Barca will hope Rashford is well enough for the trip to Chelsea on Tuesday in the Champions League and for their home La Liga encounter with Alaves next Saturday.