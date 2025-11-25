Barcelona star reveals he rejected Chelsea after 'preferring' Xavi's approach to Thomas Tuchel's

Kounde joined Barcelona in 2022 after an impressive spell with Sevilla, where he notably won the 2019-20 Europa League. Known for his defensive solidity, tactical awareness, and ability to play out from the back, Kounde quickly became an integral part of Barcelona’s defence and has helped the club secure two La Liga titles.
Before joining Barcelona, Kounde was heavily pursued by Chelsea, sparking a transfer battle between the two clubs. Ultimately, Barcelona secured his signature as Xavi’s vision and project convinced Kounde more than Tuchel’s Chelsea. Since arriving, he has been an essential figure in stabilising the defence and contributing to Barcelona’s domestic and European ambitions.