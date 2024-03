Bombshell for Barcelona! PSG plot mega €200m offer for teenager Lamine Yamal as Luis Enrique seeks replacement for Kylian Mbappe BarcelonaLamine YamalTransfersParis Saint-GermainLaLigaLigue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are plotting an ambitious €200m offer for Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe.