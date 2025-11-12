Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta accused of fraud in South American entertainment scheme as ex-midfielder faces €500k lawsuit

Iniesta is known throughout the world as one of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the game. The former star won the World Cup with Spain and countless domestic trophies during his incredible career with Barcelona. Now it's claimed that his glowing reputation was used to help attract investment in Peru for a series of entertainment events run by Iniesta's companies, Never Say Never (NSN) Barcelona and its subsidiary NSN Sudamérica, that simply did not take place, according to De Telegraaf.
An international soccer friendly and a K-pop festival were among the events promised that never happened, while prosecutors allege the Upa Upa Fest did go ahead but generated significant losses. These losses subsequently led to the cancellation of a legends match and a planned friendly between Cienciano and Nacional de Quito.