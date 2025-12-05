Barcelona chief fuels further Real Madrid outrage after claiming Los Blancos 'represent power' comparared to 'freedom' like Blaugrana

Laporta made headlines during a La Vanguardia event on Thursday when he was asked about Real Madrid’s VIP box and the political figures frequently seen alongside Los Blancos president Florentino Perez. He responded by framing Madrid as a club aligned with institutional power while presenting Barcelona as the opposite, positioning his side as defenders of democracy, openness and freedom. These remarks immediately reignited tensions that had already grown following Perez’s attacks during Real Madrid's General Assembly, particularly relating to the Negreira case.
His comments also came at a moment when both clubs have been moving further apart, especially after Barcelona distanced themselves from the Super League project that once united their leadership with Perez. Supporters and pundits in Madrid reacted angrily to Laporta’s claim, interpreting it as an attempt to weaponise historical narratives in the present-day rivalry. The situation adds another layer of controversy to a relationship that, only a few years ago, had been unusually cooperative.