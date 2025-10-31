Ex-Barcelona and Chelsea star confirms he'll leave Lazio but veteran forward hints he won't retire just yet

Pedro rose through the ranks of Barcelona’s youth system, representing the C and B teams before making his senior debut under Frank Rijkaard in January 2008, coming on as a substitute for Samuel Eto’o. Pedro became a regular at Barcelona under Pep Guardiola from the 2009-10 season and went on to enjoy a highly decorated spell at the club, playing alongside legends such as Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets.
With the Catalan giants, Pedro won five La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies and three Champions League titles before departing in 2015 to join Chelsea. At Stamford Bridge, he played a crucial role under Antonio Conte, helping the club win the 2016-17 Premier League title. He later added the 2018-19 Europa League trophy to his collection under Maurizio Sarri before moving to Roma in the summer of 2020.
After just one season at Roma, Pedro reunited with Sarri by joining city rivals Lazio in 2021. On the international stage, Pedro was part of Spain’s golden generation, winning the 2010 World Cup and the Euro 2012.