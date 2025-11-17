Barcelona are heading home! Blaugrana announce imminent return to Camp Nou after major renovation works

Barcelona have played their home games at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium since the start of the 2023/24 season, which has a capacity of 55,926. The initial plan was to play the Olympic Stadium for the duration of that campaign and the first half of last season before returning to Spotify Camp Nou earlier this year.
However, a string of missed deadlines means Barcelona have been forced to continue to play away from Spotify Camp Nou for longer than they originally expected. The La Liga champions did receive a permit to re-open the stadium last month, but a limit was placed on the capacity to just 25,991, which the club felt didn't make sense financially.
Barcelona subsequently held a test event at the famous stadium as 23,000 fans attended a test event, which president Joan Laporta deemed a success. "The players and Hansi [Flick] did really well in front of the supporters. They want to come back, and today they've seen that we’re very close," Laporta said after the open training session, which was key as the Spanish giants sought to receive license 1B, which enables the club to open another stand and significantly increase the available capacity.