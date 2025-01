This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport ‘Miggy is home’ – Atlanta United FC fans flood the airport to welcome back Miguel Almiron after his move from Newcastle United Major League Soccer M. Almiron The Paraguay international returned back to Atlanta after six years away and was met by a horde of fans at the airport The 30-year-old played for Atlanta United between 2017 and 2019

Spent six years with the Magpies

Almiron has signed a contract until 2027 with the MLS side

Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below Next Match