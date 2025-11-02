'I never lose!' - Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez sends defiant message after dismal mistake in Liverpool defeat

With minutes left of what had been a very even first-half in Merseyside, Villa were moments away from going into the break level at 0-0. Pau Torres set the ball back to Martinez, who had plenty of space and time to either lay it back to the Spanish defender or send it high up the pitch. Martinez decided to send it back Torres’ way, but the pass was too far in front of the defender who had dropped back and wide to make a passing option for the goalkeeper. It was a fatal error and the Villa back-line could only watch on as Salah pounced on the loose ball and curled a low effort into the gaping net with his weaker right foot.
The Egyptian was never going to pass up the opportunity to score for a second game running and the goalkeeper could have no one to blame but himself. The home side kicked on the in second-half and when Ryan Gravenberch’s deflected effort left a stricken Martinez diving the wrong way, the Reds sealed their first Premier League win after four losses in a row.