Ashley Cole reveals he rejected the chance to join European giants before Chelsea move as he claims he felt 'underappreciated' at Arsenal

Cole has reflected on the turbulent final months of his Arsenal career, explaining how frustration over contract talks played a major role in his decision to pursue a move away from the club. As negotiations stalled and the left-back felt increasingly undervalued, he became open to opportunities abroad, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona showing interest. However, despite preparing for a potential move overseas, his eventual decision to remain in London set the stage for his now-famous transfer to Chelsea.
During this period, Cole found himself caught between career ambition and personal stability, especially after marrying Cheryl Cole, which made a relocation abroad less appealing. As interest from Spain cooled and his dissatisfaction at Arsenal deepened, his representatives received an unexpected call from Chelsea, an option that ultimately changed the trajectory of his career. A year and a half after initial issues surfaced, Cole completed his move to Stamford Bridge in a £5 million deal involving William Gallas going the other way.
His transfer became one of the most controversial in Premier League history, but also one of the most successful in hindsight, as Cole went on to establish himself as one of Chelsea’s greatest modern defenders. Winning multiple domestic and European titles, he cemented a legacy that arguably surpassed his achievements at Arsenal. Yet the origins of his move remain rooted in a personal feeling of being undervalued, a sentiment he still openly discusses today.