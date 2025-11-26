Arsenal and Liverpool send scouts to monitor RB Leipzig youngster already pursued by Man Utd and Chelsea

The transfer race for Ouedraogo is accelerating quickly. The Leipzig midfielder, who has broken into the first-team picture this season, has attracted serious attention across Europe thanks to his rapid development and standout Bundesliga performances. Reports first emerged this week linking United and Chelsea with concrete interest, with scouts regularly attending Leipzig matches. But the competition has intensified further as Sport Bild reports that Liverpool and league leaders Arsenal have now joined the chase. Both clubs reportedly monitored Ouedraogo in person before his recent injury setback.
The 19-year-old has featured in all 12 Bundesliga matches for Leipzig this season and earned his first senior Germany call-up, scoring on his debut against Slovakia in a 6-0 win. His rise, however, has momentarily paused due to a left hamstring tendon injury announced by Leipzig on Tuesday. With his contract running until 2029, and Leipzig unwilling to negotiate mid-season, the stage is set for a long, expensive pursuit of one of Germany’s brightest prospects.