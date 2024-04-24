Arne Slot to Liverpool edging closer! Reds in 'confident' talks to agree compensation fee for Feyenoord boss after identifying him as No.1 candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp LiverpoolFeyenoordJuergen KloppEredivisiePremier LeagueTransfers

Liverpool and Feyenoord are reportedly in "constructive discussions" over making Arne Slot the Reds' new manager, as negotiations continue over a fee.