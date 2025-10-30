This news comes as the most recent blow in a challenging October for Liverpool, who have fallen from first to seventh in the Premier League table and were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Crystal Palace on Wednesday night. Head coach Arne Slot was criticised for an inexperienced team selection but pointed to injury issues, such as that of his fellow Dutchman Frimpong, as the reasoning behind the Reds’ cautious line-up.
TalkSPORT have reported that the 24-year-old’s latest hamstring complaint will keep him out of action for six weeks, suggesting a December return deep into the festive period may be his best hope.
With a crucial fixture list including Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City clashes coming up, Slot’s squad will be pushed thin and pressure on the Dutchman threatens to intensify.