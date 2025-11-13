Arda Guler is the future! Toni Kroos says Real Madrid will rely on Turkish youngster 'for many years' as ex-midfielder praises effective use of his 'delicate touch'

Since Xabi Alonso's appointment as the new head coach of Real Madrid at the end of May, things have been looking bright for Guler. After spending much of the 2024-25 season out of the starting lineup under former boss Carlo Ancelotti, Guler was handed the keys to the midfield at the Club World Cup – Alonso's first assignment after taking over Madrid's reins. The flamboyant left-footed midfielder was thoroughly impressive in the tournament in a new role which saw him played a bit deeper in central midfield as opposed to the right wing.
Since the start of the 2025-26 season, Guler's star has only improved. He has earned an increasingly prominent role in the midfield and has become a shoo-in in Alonso's setup, despite the presence of more established figures such as Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. He won La Liga's Under-23 Player of the Month award in September, and has played in each of the 16 games Madrid have played this season, 14 of those as a starter.