Ange Postecoglou tipped for shock return to management with Premier League strugglers but faces competition from Brendan Rodgers

Seven defeats in 12 games have left the Whites 18th in the table, and according to talkSPORT, there are no reassurances coming from Elland Road’s hierarchy regarding Farke’s future. His Premier League record, dating back to his Norwich City days, now gives him the lowest points-per-game return of any manager with more than 50 matches in the competition’s history (0.61). With Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool looming in their next three fixtures, Leeds appear to be edging toward a tipping point.
Postecoglou, who was once hailed as the charismatic architect behind Celtic’s resurgence, has unexpectedly become a name floated for the Leeds hot seat. His brief, bruising stint at Nottingham Forest, where he lasted a record-short 39 days, may have dented his Premier League credentials, but not his admirers within the Leeds boardroom. Figures at Elland Road are said to be intrigued by his front-foot philosophy, believing it fits the club’s identity.