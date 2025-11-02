'We believe in his system!' - Amad Diallo defends Ruben Amorim after Man Utd's winning run ends at hands of Nottingham Forest

Amad's incredible volley avoided defeat after Forest had staged a quick turnaround in the second half following Casemiro's first-half header. Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicola Savona scored within the space of three minutes and although Amad's stupendous goal averted more embarrassment for Amorim, United were expected to do better against a Forest side that had lost their previous four league games and who had not earned a point at home since the opening day of the season.
Amad admitted he was not content with the draw but stressed the team were fully behind Amorim despite the constant scrutiny of his playing philosophy and the 3-4-3 formation he has played for almost the entirety of his coaching career.