Belgium struck first through Laura Deloose in the 36th minute, with her long-range effort clipping a defender and wrong-footing the goalkeeper. Switzerland’s best moment of the evening belonged to Lehmann, who took advantage of a defensive lapse shortly after entering the match in the 64th minute. Barely settled on the pitch, she pounced on Belgium’s miscommunication, slotting home with trademark composure to level the contest at 1-1, which was her ninth international goal. Switzerland pushed back with intention but were undone again late on, when Tinne De Caigny finished off a swift counter-attack with a towering header to restore Belgium’s lead.
Speaking afterwards, Lehmann was upbeat despite the defeat. She said: "We did a lot of things well, we had our chances. And we'll learn from the mistakes we made and do better against Wales on Tuesday. It felt good. Also that I got more playing minutes again."
Her goal was her fourth against Belgium, and she added: "The Belgians seem to suit me."