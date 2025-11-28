'Absolutely unacceptable' - Wesley Sneijder blasts Go Ahead Eagles star for offensive gesture mocking Angelo Stiller's nose but Stuttgart chief plays down issue

What should have been a routine European fixture turned volatile in the 73rd minute when Go Ahead Eagles substitute Edvardsen fouled Atakan Karazor before provoking Stiller with a mocking gesture, repeatedly pointing at his nose. The moment ignited chaos. Stuttgart players immediately confronted the Swede, a scuffle broke out, and referee Mohammed Al-Hakim struggled to restore order amid shoving, shouting and rising tempers.
Stiller himself was visibly furious, arguing with Edvardsen and the referee before both players were cautioned. The tension briefly halted the flow of the game, but its emotional weight lingered. Former Dutch star Sneijder, working as an pundit for Ziggo Sport, condemned the act sharply: “I find it sad. Such things are absolutely unacceptable.” His words echoed the dominant sentiment across social media, where the clip spread rapidly.