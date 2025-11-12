'A tense situation' - Real Madrid and Barcelona relations 'aren't good' due to Negreira refereeing case, says Joan Laporta

The 'Negreira' case has become perhaps the most high-profile legal case in football in recent history, with Barcelona accused of paying €8 million to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of the CTA (Technical Comitttee of Referees in Spain), between 2001 and 2018 for unethical purposes.
In October, a Barcelona court issued a formal order requiring the Catalan club to hand over all contracts and supporting documents related to the ongoing investigation. According to reports from El Mundo, investigators have been unable to locate the original agreements or any written records in Barcelona’s archives to substantiate the payments, which were allegedly made for “refereeing advisory” services. The absence of documentation has deepened suspicions about the club’s dealings with Negreira.
The court’s directive goes beyond the collection of administrative records, as Barcelona have also been summoned to testify as a legal entity. Former coaches Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde, along with current club president Laporta, are scheduled to appear as witnesses on November 25.