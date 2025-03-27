Real Madrid vs Leganes Predictions: Real to Win After Busy Second Half

Get three Real Madrid vs Leganes predictions and betting tips from our football expert ahead of Saturday's 21:00 crunch La Liga game on 29th March.

+

Real Madrid vs Leganes Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Real Madrid vs Leganes

Real Madrid to Win and Under 3.5 Goals at odds of 2.25 with 1xBet

Half With Most Goals (2nd Half) at odds of 2.05 with 1xBet

1st Half Correct Score (0-0) at odds of 4.00 with 1xBet

Real Madrid will return to domestic action with a 2-0 win over neighbours Leganes.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

It could not be tighter at the top of the 2024/25 La Liga table. Barcelona and Real Madrid are separated by goal difference only, while Atletico Madrid sit just four points shy of them in third. Real host their struggling city neighbours, Leganes, on Saturday evening knowing all three points are vital to keep the pressure on Barca.

Three wins in their last four La Liga games have ensured Carlo Ancelotti’s men remain in touch. That’s despite Barcelona enjoying a seven-game winning streak.

Real welcome Leganes to the Bernabeu this weekend, having remained unbeaten in their last five meetings. In fact, Leganes have never won at Real in La Liga. Their only win at the Bernabeu came in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals back in 2018.

Leganes could not have asked to face Real at a worse time. Prior to the international break, they slipped into the relegation zone after back-to-back losses. They’ve averaged just 0.63 points per game in their last eight La Liga fixtures.

Scoring goals has been the biggest issue for Borja Jimenez’s side as they have netted only 26 goals in 28 games so far. Their output isn’t quite as bad as bottom club Valladolid (18). However, it’s still a major problem in their bid to avoid the drop.

Probable Lineups for Real Madrid vs Leganes

Real Madrid Expected Lineup: Courtois; Vazquez, Garcia, Tchouameni, Asencio, Valverde, Camavinga, Diaz, Rodrygo, Bellingham, Mbappe

Leganes Expected Lineup: Dmitrovic, Hernandez, Rosier, Sergio, Nastasic, Cruz, Brasanac, Cisse, Tapia, Neyou, Raba

Real Win and Three or Fewer Goals Scored

Prior to the international break, Real’s back-to-back wins over Rayo Vallecano and Villarreal moved them level on points with leaders Barcelona. Meanwhile, Leganes have suffered five defeats in their last seven La Liga games.

In fact, Saturday’s visitors have slid into the relegation zone with only nine points earned from ten games in 2025 so far.

Leganes’ weak form makes it easy to back a Real victory here. We’ve found even more value by backing under 3.5 goals. Real’s last eight La Liga games have all finished with three or fewer goals scored. Meanwhile, only three of Leganes’ last 16 La Liga games featured four or more goals scored.

Real Madrid vs Leganes Bet 1: Real Madrid to Win and Under 3.5 Goals at odds of 2.25 with 1xBet

Expect a Second-Half Goal Flurry

The betting market suggests there is only a 48.78% chance of the second half having more goals than the first. However, Real have scored 52% of their home goals in the second half. More than two-thirds (67%) of their home goals conceded have arrived in the second 45 too.

Meanwhile, 57% of the visitors’ away goals conceded have also occurred after half time. The average minute of Leganes’ first away goal conceded is the 54th minute. The average minute of Real’s first home goal scored is also the 49th minute.

This is certainly a bet we’re happy to get behind at an odds-against price.

Real Madrid vs Leganes Bet 2: Half With Most Goals (2nd Half) at odds of 2.05 with 1xBet

Goalless First Half is a Value Play

There are various reasons why we think it’s worth backing a goalless first half as part of our Real Madrid vs Leganes predictions.

Firstly, it’s the first game back in La Liga after a hectic series of international games for many of Real Madrid’s players. There is only a day or so of rest between their international travels and their derby with Leganes. It may take some time for Real’s players to find their rhythm.

In addition, 31% of Real’s home games have been goalless at half-time. Meanwhile, 36% of Leganes’ away games have been goalless at the interval. The probability of the match being goalless at the break is set at just 25%. This offers good value since Real’s players will be easing their way back in after their international fixtures.