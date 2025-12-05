Fulham vs Crystal Palace predictions: Backing history at the Cottage

Our betting expert expects an entertaining London derby that could end all square at the end of 90 minutes.

+

Best bets for Fulham vs Chelsea

Double chance - Draw/Crystal Palace at odds of 1.55 on Betano

BTTS - No at odds of 2.00 on Betano

Anytime goalscorer - Jean-Philippe Mateta at odds of 2.62 on Betano

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Fulham 0-1 Crystal Palace

Goalscorers prediction: Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Fulham’s inconsistent league campaign was on full display in their recent meeting with Manchester City. After going down 5-1, Marco Silva’s men fought back with three consecutive goals. They came agonisingly close to completing one of the greatest comebacks in Premier League history.

The Cottagers remain close to the relegation zone. They enter the round in 15th place and only five points clear of West Ham in 18th. However, Fulham can take comfort from their strong home form this season.

Thirteen of Fulham’s 17 Premier League points have arrived at Craven Cottage. On paper, they should be comfortable obtaining a positive result on the banks of the Thames. Yet, Palace arrive with huge ambitions.

Already in their first-ever European campaign, Crystal Palace are pushing for a Champions League spot via their league finish. The Eagles have recently overcome a two-game losing streak by seeing off Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.

The result left them fifth in the standings and just a point behind Chelsea in fourth. With Sunderland level on points with them, and Brighton, Man Utd, and Liverpool just a point behind, a win here is crucial. Oliver Glasner’s men enjoy a decent record against the Cottagers, so the visitors will be confident of taking a positive result.

Probable lineups for Fulham vs Crystal Palace

Fulham expected lineup: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic, Wilson, King, Iwobi, Jimenez

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell, Kamada, Pino, Mateta

Happy away days

Fulham have relied on their strong form at Craven Cottage throughout the season. They’ve proven that they can go toe-to-toe with any team on their own patch. Only Arsenal and Man City have travelled to Fulham and left with all three points this season.

To ease relegation fears, the hosts have won three of their last five league outings. However, they’re facing a team they haven’t beaten at Craven Cottage in 20 years. The away side won each of the last three head-to-heads.

That will motivate Palace as they seek three points to consolidate their position in the Premier League table. The visitors are also on a run of three wins in their previous five league outings.

The Eagles have won both of the two most recent head-to-heads on this ground, including last season’s FA Cup quarter-finals. Palace have remained unbeaten in their last seven trips to this ground, winning four of those matches.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Draw/Crystal Palace at odds of 1.55 on Betano

The best away defence

Fulham have been frugal at the back when playing in front of their home fans. They’ve only conceded eight goals in seven such fixtures, averaging 1.14 goals per game. That may not be enough to stop Palace from claiming all three points.

Glasner’s men have become accustomed to winning with ease. The Eagles boast the best defence in the division, behind leaders Arsenal. They’ve only conceded 11 goals in all 14 league fixtures, just four more than the Gunners.

Only two of Fulham’s last eight home games saw both teams score (25%). No other club in the Premier League has kept more clean sheets away from home than Palace’s four. Additionally, each of the last three head-to-heads produced goals at only one end, part of a sequence in four of the previous five meetings.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 2.00 on Betano

Mateta ready to strike

Jean-Philippe Mateta has been the main striker for Palace under Glasner. The Frenchman has already netted seven goals in the league this season. That accounts for 39% of the team’s total strikes.

He’s scored twice in his last five appearances for both club and country and will be eager to improve his scoring rate. With a record of scoring roughly every other game, his goalless outing last time out suggests he’s primed to strike against Fulham.