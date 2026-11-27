Share Follow GOAL on Google

Xabi Alonso has admitted Chelsea are low in confidence and struggling to hold on to results after a 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Friday condemned his side to a third straight Premier League loss. The Blues boss called on everyone at the club to stick together, while midfielder Jordan Henderson conceded the players do not know what is going wrong.

Advertisement

Alonso: 'We are responsible'

Speaking to Sky Sports after the defeat at the City Ground, Alonso urged everyone at Chelsea to pull together. "Everyone in the club and team, we need to stick together and go through this moment. We have to deal with it and we are responsible," he said. "It is a difficult moment for everyone at the club. For the team and the fans. Disappointed to lose again but we need to keep trying to find solutions.

"We can't stop. We are low in confidence and the team is struggling to hold a result."

Fofana backed despite boos

Wesley Fofana was booed by Chelsea's own supporters from kick-off following his unauthorised YouTube interview, and the defender conceded the penalty for Forest's second goal before being substituted. "We need to support everyone. We know that we are going through difficult moments. We need to stick together," Alonso said when asked about Fofana's confidence.

On the defensive issues, he added: "We can do better, for sure. In this level you need to hold results and not concede so much. That is why we are losing." Only bottom side Crystal Palace (27) have conceded more league goals than Chelsea's 23.

Advertisement Advertisement

Henderson searching for answers

Asked after the match what was going wrong, Chelsea midfielder Henderson admitted: "If we knew, we wouldn't be losing games. In football you get asked different challenges every day, every week.

Related Topics

"Premier League's tough, we just need to keep working hard every day to improve and get better. Of course no one's happy at the minute, we've lost too many games recently and we need to be performing better. That's the top and bottom of it, really, but we'll keep working."

Emegha a rare positive

Alonso did find some comfort in Emmanuel Emegha, who scored twice after coming off the bench. "For sure, he is having a good impact. He has done well. That is a positive," he said.

Advertisement

Chelsea, who have lost four of their last five league games, sit eighth but could slip as low as 13th by the end of the weekend.