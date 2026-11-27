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Chelsea fell to a third successive Premier League defeat on Friday night. Xabi Alonso's side lost 3-2 away to Nottingham Forest despite an outstanding substitute appearance from Emmanuel Emegha. The Dutch striker scored both goals for the London club but could not prevent defeat.

Chelsea arrived at the City Ground short on confidence. The Blues had lost their previous two league matches to Sunderland (1-0) and Leeds United (4-1) and sat eighth in the Premier League ahead of the 12th round of fixtures.

Alonso left Emegha on the bench and picked Danny Welbeck up front. Jorrel Hato was absent because of persistent back problems. Former Chelsea striker Liam Delap started for Nottingham Forest.

The hosts flew out of the blocks and took the lead after just five minutes. A deep cross found Igor Jesus, who left goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez with no chance as he struck a superb volley into the top corner: 1-0.

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Oliver Glasner's side overran Chelsea in the opening stages and kept them pinned back. Roméo Lavia and Welbeck offered the visitors some threat before the break, but neither side scored again in the first half.

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Alonso brought on Emegha for Welbeck almost immediately after the restart. The Dutchman then watched as Wesley Fofana made a glaring error, bringing Delap down in the penalty area. Morgan Gibbs-White sent Martínez the wrong way from the spot: 2-0.

Emegha needed only a few minutes to make his mark. In the 54th minute, the Dutch striker steered a low volley into the bottom corner and, after a tense VAR check for possible offside, was able to celebrate: 2-1.

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Chelsea then appealed for a penalty after the ball struck Jair Cunha's arm, but referee Andy Madley was unmoved. At the other end, Gibbs-White struck again in the 73rd minute, lifting the ball over Martínez after a fine through ball from Xaver Schlager.

That looked to have settled it, but Emegha struck again in the 89th minute. The substitute rose above his opponents at the far post and headed the ball into the far corner, bringing the contest back to life: 3-2.

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Chelsea failed to salvage a point during five minutes of stoppage time. Another defeat piles pressure on Alonso, while Nottingham Forest take three particularly welcome points in their fight against relegation.