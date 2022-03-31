World Cup seeding: Confirmed pots for 2022 group stage draw

GOAL
Getty

The FIFA world ranking determines the seeding for the tournament, which takes place in November and December

The group-stage draw for World Cup 2022 is just around the corner and teams have been divided into four different seeding pots in advance.

Some of the game's greatest national teams will be represented in Qatar, but what sort of group could they end up in?

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about World Cup seeding ahead of the 2022 group-stage draw.

Editors' Picks

World Cup 2022 draw seeding

The confirmed seeding pots for the World Cup draw can be seen below.

Pot 1

Pot 2

Pot 3

Pot 4

Qatar

Mexico

Senegal

Cameroon

Brazil

Netherlands

Iran

Canada

Belgium

Denmark

Japan

Ecuador

France

Germany

Morocco

Saudi Arabia

Argentina

Uruguay

Serbia

Ghana

England

Switzerland

Poland

Costa Rica / New Zealand

Spain

USMNT

South Korea

Peru or Australia / UAE

Portugal

Croatia

Tunisia

Wales or Scotland / Ukraine

Brazil, France, England and Portugal are among the teams in Pot 1, meaning they will avoid each other, while the Netherlands and Germany are the big names in Pot 2, along with the United States national team and Mexico.

Sadio Mane's Senegal are in Pot 3 along with Robert Lewandowski's Poland, while Canada, who are in their first World Cup since 1986, are in Pot 4. The final pot also includes placeholders for the three teams that have yet to qualify - the two intercontinental play-off winners and the final UEFA play-off winner.

Article continues below

When is the World Cup 2022 group stage draw?

The draw for the group stage of World Cup 2022 will take place on April 1, 2022.

Proceedings in Doha are set to begin at 5pm BST (12 noon ET).

World Cup 2022 news & updates