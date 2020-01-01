‘Why would Jimenez want Man Utd or Juventus move?’ – Wolves legend Bull sees no reason for switch

The Mexico international continues to spark plenty of transfer talk on the back of a prolific 2019-20 campaign, but he has been urged to stay put

Raul Jimenez may be generating talk of interest from the likes of and , but legend Steve Bull sees no reason for the Mexican to push for a move.

The 29-year-old has been enjoying the most productive season of his career to date, with 26 goals recorded across the 2019-20 campaign.

Those efforts have attracted admiring glances from afar, with Jimenez embracing the speculation he has been generating.

He considers the links to United and Juve, along with Liga giants and , to be “cool” and has been doing little to douse the transfer flames.

Bull, though, believes that Molineux is the best place for Jimenez at this stage of his career – with football already being taken in – and hopes a prolific frontman will stay put.

The Wolves icon told the Express and Star: “The Mexican striker continues to be the subject of lots of speculation, linking him with sides such as Manchester United and Juventus.

“It would take something special for him to leave, but why go when Jimenez has everything at Molineux?

“This is a great set-up, a great club, a great manager, and he does not need to go.

“Of course, he wants to win medals, but he can do that at Wolves. Sooner rather than later, too.

“At his age, you could look at it as a chance to earn a big move on big money, but I think we can match his ambitions, and finances are not a problem either.

“Having been involved with Wolves for 34 years, I can safely say the ambition of the club is huge. And it is not just Premier League football. It is Europe as well.

“We have not been in this situation for a long time, and Jimenez has started something, so why not finish it here?

“I think Wolves have the fire-power to keep players like that now. They can pull the stops out to keep him.”

Wolves have Jimenez tied a four-year contract, so are under no pressure to sell, having made the ace their £30 million ($39m) club record signing in April 2019 after initially seeing him catch the eye in during a loan spell from .