How to watch today's Wydad AC vs Al Ain FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Wydad AC and Al Ain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

With both Wydad AC and Al Ain eliminated from the FIFA Club World Cup, their final fixture at Audi Field on Thursday will be played for pride.

Given Juventus and Manchester City's dominance in Group G, the best either side can do in the Washington D.C. clash is garner themselves a third-placed finish in the group stage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wydad AC vs Al Ain online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Wydad AC and Al Ain will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wydad AC vs Al Ain kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Wydad AC and Al Ain will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wydad AC team news

Either Samuel Obeng or Cassius Mailula should feature at the tip of attack, but wingers Nordin Amrabat and Thembinkosi Lorch have been the main protagonists for Wydad at the Club World Cup.

Coach Amine Benhachem could opt to promote Mohamed Rayhi into the starting XI in this match.

Al Ain team news

Head coach Vladimir Ivic tried making multiple changes, but in vein as far as the poor results.

Kaku, Kouame Autonne, and goalkeeper Rui Patricio might be returning to the squad, with Soufiane Rahimi the automatic choice to lead the line of attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links