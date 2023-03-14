Where to watch Ted Lasso & how to stream series

Everything you need to know about sports comedy-drama Ted Lasso, plus where to watch

Ted Lasso is an Emmy Award-winning sports comedy-drama starring Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. The TV show follows the fortunes of Coach Lasso as he attempts to successfully steer the fortunes of fictional Premier League team AFC Richmond, despite his lack of soccer experience.

Since first hitting screens in 2020, Ted Lasso has earned plenty of plaudits, with the first two seasons scooping a host of awards, while Lasso and AFC Richmond have subsequently enjoyed cult followings - fans have been spotted wearing their kits and they even featured on FIFA 23!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the show, including how to watch, episodes, cast and more.

Where to watch Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso can be watched on Apple TV+. Viewers will need to subscribe to the service at a cost of $6.99 a month after a 7-day free trial.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app, which is already featured on devices such as Macbooks, iPhones and iPads. Apple TV can be watched on most smart TVs, gaming consoles, streaming devices and computers. It can be accessed through an internet browser at tv.apple.com.

Is Ted Lasso on Netflix?

Ted Lasso is not currently available to watch on Netflix and is exclusively streamed on Apple TV+ for now.

Ted Lasso episodes

New Ted Lasso episodes tend to be released on a weekly basis, but occasionally a number of episodes are dropped simultaneously, as with the first three episodes in season one.

The first episode of the series - 'Pilot' - aired on August 14, 2020. There was a total of 10 episodes in season one, with 12 each in seasons two and three. You can see the full list of episodes below.

Season Episode No. Episode Air date 1 1 Pilot August 14, 2020 1 2 Biscuits August 14, 2020 1 3 Trent Crimm: The Independent August 14, 2020 1 4 For the Children August 21, 2020 1 5 Tan Lines August 28, 2020 1 6 Two Aces September 4, 2020 1 7 Make Rebecca Great Again September 11, 2020 1 8 The Diamond Dogs September 18, 2020 1 9 All Apologies September 25, 2020 1 10 The Hope that Kills You October 2, 2020 2 11 Goodbye Earl July 23, 2021 2 12 Lavender July 30, 2021 2 13 Do the Right-est Thing August 6, 2021 2 14 Carol of the Bells August 13, 2021 2 15 Rainbow August 20, 2021 2 16 The Signal August 27, 2021 2 17 Headspace September 3, 2021 2 18 Man City September 10, 2021 2 19 Beard After Hours September 17, 2021 2 20 No Weddings and a Funeral September 24, 2021 2 21 Midnight Train to Royston October 1, 2021 2 22 Inverting the Pyramid of Success October 8, 2021 3 23 Smells like Ted Spirit March 15, 2023 3 24 Chelsea March 22, 2023 3 25 36986 March 29, 2023 3 26 Big Week April 5, 2023 3 27 Signs April 12, 2023 3 28 Every Disadvantage has its Advantage April 19, 2023 3 29 Ola's April 26, 2023 3 30 We'll Never Have Paris May 3, 2023 3 31 The Omission Attrition May 10, 2023 3 32 TBA May 17, 2023 3 33 TBA May 24, 2023 3 34 TBA May 31, 2023

Ted Lasso cast

Getty

Jason Sudeikis plays the eponymous protagonist Ted Lasso, with Hannah Waddingham playing AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton. Brett Goldstein portrays team captain Roy Kent (who is partly modelled on former Manchester United captain Roy Keane).

Here is the list of the main cast members of Ted Lasso.

Actor Character Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham Rebecca Welton Jeremy Swift Leslie Higgins Phil Dunster Jamie Tartt Brett Goldstein Roy Kent Juno Temple Keeley Jones Nick Mohammed Nate Shelley Brendan Hunt Coach Beard Toheeb Jimoh Sam Obisanya Cristo Fernandez Dani Rojas Anthony Head Rupert Mannion Kola Bokinni Isaac McAdoo James Lance Trent Crimm Sarah Niles Dr Sharon Fieldstone

Ted Lasso filming locations

Ted Lasso

Ted Lasso was filmed on location in the UK, with the show's producers being keen to authentically reflect the English context by using genuine soccer stadiums and street scenes.

Among the stadiums featured in the show are Wembley, Selhurst Park (which figures as the home of AFC Richmond) and Craven Cottage (which stands in as Goodison Park). The SkyEx Community Stadium, home to non-league side Hayes & Yeading, has also been used to shoot some scenes.

