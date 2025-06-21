How to watch today's Fluminense vs Ulsan HD FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Ulsan HD, as well as kick-off time and team news

Fluminense and Ulsan HD will seek their first win at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup when the two sides meet at MetLife Stadium on Saturday.

While Flu extracted a point in terms of playing out a goalless draw against Borussia Dortmund, the Tigers were subjected to a 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fluminense vs Ulsan HD online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Ulsan HD will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fluminense vs Ulsan HD kick-off time

FIFA Club World Cup - Grp. F MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Fluminense and Ulsan HD will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET / 11 pm BST on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Fluminense team news

New signing Yeferson Soteldo will need a once-over after missing the Dortmund draw due to a muscle injury, while Jhon Arias is likely to be joined in attack by Everaldo and Agustin Canobbio.

Matheus Martinelli, Nonato and Hercules are set to link up in center-midfield, with veteran star Thiago Silva leading as captain from the back.

Ulsan HD team news

Ulsan is expected to maintain a consistent starting lineup under coach Kim Pan-gon, with the likes of Kim Young-gwon and Swedish left-back Gustav Ludwigson forming a five-man defensive formation.

Brazilian forward Erick Farias should undoubtedly lead the line, supported by Seung-beom Ko and Lee Chung-yong.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links