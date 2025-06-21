How to watch today's Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns FC and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mamelodi Sundowns are bracing for their toughest test yet at the Club World Cup as they lock horns with Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium this weekend.

The South African champions snapped a brief two-game slump with a confidence-boosting win over Ulsan to kickstart their tournament, while Dortmund were held to a goalless draw by Fluminense, a result that stretched the Germans’ unbeaten streak to eight matches, even if it left fans wanting more in terms of attacking flair.

Despite failing to find the net last time out, BVB head into this clash as clear favorites on paper, and they'll be eager to flex their muscle against the spirited PSL side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Sundowns FC and Dortmund will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Team news & squads

Mamelodi Sundowns FC team news

Sundowns enjoyed vocal support in their opening fixture, where fan-favourite Themba Zwane marked his return to the starting XI with the captain’s armband back on his sleeve.

At the back, Keanu Cupido seized his chance in a rare start and looks set to retain his spot, while striker Lebo Mothiba is pushing for his first start after making a pair of appearances off the bench.

Borussia Dortmund team news

As for Dortmund, they were without Nico Schlotterbeck and Emre Can through injury, but there was a debut for Jobe Bellingham, who got a runout off the bench and could be handed more minutes this time around.

Fellow substitutes Felix Nmecha and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens also impressed in cameos, both now knocking on the door for a starting role.

