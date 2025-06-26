How to watch today's Al Hilal vs Pachuca FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Hilal and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Hilal face a must-win scenario in their final Club World Cup group stage clash, as they take on already-eliminated Pachuca with their hopes of reaching the last 16 hanging by a thread.

Group H is finely poised heading into Thursday's finale in Nashville, with Real Madrid and Red Bull Salzburg two points clear at the top. Simone Inzaghi’s men still have a slim shot at progressing, but only if they collect all three points and results elsewhere go their way.

A frustrating 0-0 draw with Salzburg in Washington followed a spirited 1-1 result against Real Madrid, but Al-Hilal were left to rue missed chances and stifled attacking play in sweltering conditions, despite dominating the ball. That draw could prove costly.

Victory over Pachuca is non-negotiable for the Saudi side, yet even that might not be enough. Should Salzburg and Madrid share the spoils, all three sides would finish level on points, and with Al-Hilal’s inferior goal difference, they could still fall short, as goals against bottom-placed Pachuca don’t factor into tie-breakers.

How to watch Al Hilal vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Hilal and Pachuca will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Al Hilal vs Pachuca kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Al Hilal and Pachuca will be played at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET / 2 am BST (the following day) on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Al Hilal team news

On the injury front, Marcos Leonardo, who was initially expected to be sidelined until mid-August, has featured in both group games but still appears to be short of full fitness.

Pachuca team news

As for Pachuca, they head into their final group fixture with a clean bill of health and no suspensions, meaning Guillermo Almada could stick with the same starting lineup for this dead rubber.

