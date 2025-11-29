How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves will square off against the San Antonio Spurs to start the exciting NBA game on November 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

San Antonio scores 119.2 points per game, while Minnesota scores 118.8. Additionally, the Spurs have a little advantage over the Timberwolves with 45.5 rebounds per game as opposed to the Timberwolves’ 44.2.

San Antonio's average of 26.4 assists per game is somewhat higher than Minnesota's 25.7. The Timberwolves outperform the Spurs in blocks (5.3 as opposed to 5.2) and steals per game (9.1 as opposed to 8.8).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs will meet in an epic NBA game on November 30, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date November 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is shooting 81.4% from the free-throw line and 47.5% from the field while averaging 28.0 points per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.3 rebounds per game, comprising 6.8 defensive and 3.6 offensive rebounds.

Julius Randle averages 5.7 assists per game in 33.4 minutes, with 2.7 turnovers.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

San Antonio Spurs team news

Julian Champagnie is shooting 41.6% from the field while contributing 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

De'Aaron Fox averages 25.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game while shooting at an effective 50%.

Keldon Johnson is shooting an amazing 57.5% from the floor and averaging 12.5 points, 1.8 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Victor Wembanyama Calf injury Out PG, Stephon Castle Hip injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

The Minnesota Timberwolves have dominated the series against the San Antonio Spurs based on their last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of the previous five games. Minnesota's offense has been very potent, as evidenced by its thrilling 141-124 victory on March 10, 2025. The Timberwolves have won most of the games, including close matches like the 112-110 victory on December 30, 2024, and easier victories like 106-92 on December 16, 2024.

The Spurs' lone victory during this period came on November 3, 2024, when they defeated Minnesota 113-103, but they have subsequently found it difficult to match Minnesota's potency. The Spurs will need a far better defensive effort to remain competitive, while the Timberwolves might once again use their offensive advantage and momentum to control the game if the pattern continues.

Date Results Mar 10, 2025 Timberwolves 141-124 Spurs Dec 30, 2024 Timberwolves 112-110 Spurs Dec 16, 2024 Timberwolves 106-92 Spurs Nov 03, 2024 Spurs 113-103 Timberwolves Feb 28, 2024 Timberwolves 114-105 Spurs

