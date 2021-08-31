Sterling signs new Chelsea contract and goes on loan to Championship side Blackpool

The Tangerines get a Blues player having recently been promoted back to the second-tier of English football

Chelsea have announced a two-year contract extension for Dujon Sterling and have sent him on loan to Blackpool in the Championship for the season.

The 21-year-old will also have an option for an extra year at Stamford Bridge after impressing in pre-season under Thomas Tuchel.

It marks a huge turnaround for the youngster who debuted for Chelsea under Antonio Conte in 2017, but had a 13 month lay-off due to an injury and then a seperate illness that was not related to Covid.

What has been said?

Sterling told the Blackpool club website: “I knew there was interest a couple of weeks ago and I am happy to be here now. I feel in the best shape of my life, and this is the test that I need. The gaffer has put his trust in me and hopefully I can repay that trust.”

Blackpool manager and former Liverpool U23s boss Neil Critchley added: “Dujon has developed through a very successful Chelsea academy and won numerous cups and titles. He’s an attack-minded full-back who is certainly ready for this move, having had previous senior loan experience with Coventry and Wigan. I know our supporters will enjoy watching him play.

“He’s performed well for the Chelsea first-team squad in pre-season, and I’d like to thank Chelsea for entrusting us with his continued development.”

What do Chelsea think of Sterling?

Tuchel used Sterling in several matches in pre-season, playing him at centre-back rather than his preferred wing-back role.

The Chelsea manager is known to be impressed by Sterling and considered promoting him to the first-team having seen him train and play reserve matches behind the scenes.

Trevoh Chalobah has perhaps seized the opportunity that Sterling almost had with the Blues rejecting the possibility of sending him on loan. It ended his loan interest from clubs like Lille, Valencia and Club Brugge.

The willingness to promote Chalobah will also provide some hope to Sterling that Tuchel will take a chance on academy products who do everything right.

What else is going on at Chelsea?

Chelsea are weighing up loan options for more players with Malang Sarr, Ethan Ampadu and Ruben Loftus-Cheek all gaining offers.

Tiemoue Bakayoko is on the verge of signing a two-year contract extension and going on loan to AC Milan. The Blues are set to earn €1m per year and a further €1m if Champions League qualification is achieved. There is a mandatory €17 million (£15m/$20m) purchase option under certain conditions.

Meanwhile, the Blues are hoping to sell Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley and Lewis Baker.

Chelsea are attempting to sign Sevilla's Jules Kounde, but have hit a wall in negotiations with the Liga club now holding out for close to the £77m ($106m) release clause.

