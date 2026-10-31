Roberto De Zerbi hails 'unbelievable' Sandro Tonali and debutant Luca Williams-Barnett after Tottenham beat 10-man Crystal Palace

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Roberto De Zerbi singled out Sandro Tonali as "unbelievable" after Tottenham beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-0 on Saturday evening to win three games in a row. The Spurs boss also hailed Luca Williams-Barnett as "a big, big talent" after handing the 18-year-old his Premier League debut, but admitted his side must be nastier if they want to chase perfection.

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De Zerbi says Tonali was 'the double' for Tottenham

Tottenham took control after Jean-Philippe Mateta was sent off for a late lunge on Micky van de Ven, and Archie Gray and Jan Paul van Hecke scored the goals. Van Hecke's goal was the first headed goal from a seated position in Premier League history.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, De Zerbi said: "I'm very happy for the performance, because we showed to be a mature team, with clear ideas. We didn't concede a counter-attack, maybe just one in the second half. We created many, many chances. If we want to follow perfection, we have to be more nasty, no? That is an individual thing, because if I'm number nine, number 10, I want to score. But I can't say nothing. We are improving the physical condition. Tonali today was unbelievable, incredible. We played with two players more. Tonali was the double today."

Gray, Fernandes and Marmoush also praised

De Zerbi went on to praise several other players. He added: "But we are improving with Archie Gray, with Robertson, the two central backs very well, to take the command of the game. Mateus Fernandes, another very good performance. Marmoush, Solanke, very well, especially when we lost the ball. So it's a clear signal that they were inside of the game. Kudus, Mathys Tel, very well. So I think they are improving and the team are improving. The team is improving."

Gray was replaced at half-time despite opening the scoring, and De Zerbi explained that he was on a yellow card and did not want to risk a second.

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Williams-Barnett makes Premier League debut

Williams-Barnett came off the bench late on and could have had an assist but for a Mohammed Kudus miss in front of goal. Asked how happy it made him to give young players their start, De Zerbi said: "Yeah but my career is clear. When I work, when I have young, talented players, for me nothing changes. I thought it was the right moment for him. Because it is his first game in the Premier League. But his qualities, he is a big, big talent."

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When it was put to him that the teenager was bright, he replied: "Yes. He is a very, very great talent. Very young, but a great talent."

Spurs still learning to beat a low block

De Zerbi admitted Tottenham are not yet ready to break down a low block like Palace's, saying: "Maybe in two, three months we can reach the right level to play better against one low block."

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He also warned his players that they were bottom of the table before the Coventry game: "But we can't forget where we were two weeks ago."