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Real Madrid are on the verge of completing a sensational swoop for Manchester United prodigy JJ Gabriel as the financial details of the deal begin to emerge. The teenage sensation is expected to formalise his move to the Spanish capital within days, marking the end of a long-running transfer saga.

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Madrid finalise three-year deal and €360,000 fee

Gabriel's new agent, Ali Barat, visited Valdebebas on Monday to iron out the final terms of the agreement, according to journalist Pablo Gallego. The 16-year-old is now expected to put pen to paper before the end of the week.

Per El Chiringuito TV reporter Marcos Benito, the English youngster will sign a three-year contract with Los Blancos. Real Madrid will pay Manchester United a nominal €360,000 fee in training compensation to secure his signature.

Behind the Old Trafford exit and rejected peace talks

The transfer follows a breakdown in Manchester that began when Gabriel walked away from the club in September. He has not trained with the Premier League giants since his departure.

Dissatisfied with United's plans for his first-team integration, the teenager asked the club to cancel his registration. The Red Devils rejected that request and later attempted to reconcile, only for their efforts to go unanswered by Gabriel and his camp.

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Why the real cost dwarfs the nominal compensation

While the €360,000 compensation figure appears modest for one of England's brightest young talents, Real Madrid's total financial outlay will be far higher. Once the player's salary, agent fees, and commissions are factored in, the overall operation could cost between €10–15 million.

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Securing the wonderkid also marks a major recruitment win for the Spanish club. Gabriel turned down serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona in order to make the move to Madrid.

Youth football first and a potential legal battle

Gabriel will join Real Madrid's Castilla setup upon signing, though federation rules prevent him from playing for the reserve team until January. He will feature for the club's youth sides until he becomes eligible.

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Off the pitch, the saga may continue even after the deal is completed. Reports indicate that Manchester United could consider legal action against Gabriel, his representatives, and Real Madrid once the transfer goes through.