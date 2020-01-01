Partey earns suspension as Atletico Madrid draw at Espanyol

The Ghanaian midfielder will not be available for selection in Los Rojiblancos' next game after reaching the limit for yellow card accumulations

Thomas Partey received his 10th yellow card in this season after played out a 1-1 draw with on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Ghanaian had first accumulated a fifth yellow card in a 3-1 win over the same opponents in November, which led him to miss the away match at Granada which ended 1-1.

Partey was booked in this tie three minutes to the half-time break and will now miss Atleti's next match at home to .

⏱ 42' [ 1-0 ] Thomas picks up a yellow card.



⚽ #EspanyolAtleti — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 1, 2020

Stefan Savic scored an own goal to give Espanyol the lead, but the visitors responded with Partey's midfield partner, Saul Niguez, getting the equaliser.

In spite of the result and yellow card, Partey put in a superb performance, racking up 76 touches and a passing accuracy of 83.6% which was the third-highest of any player on the pitch.

The international also made four successful dribbles from five, won 15 of 21 total duels and made one interception, two clearances and six tackles.

As a result, Atletico dropped down back to fourth after Sevilla overcame Osasuna in Sunday's earlier fixture.