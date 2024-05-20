Lauren James, Khadija Shaw and GOAL's top 15 WSL players of the 2023-24 season - ranked

Champions Chelsea and runners-up Manchester City dominate our standings, but others at lesser-heralded clubs also impressed

And so another Women's Super League campaign has come to a close, with Chelsea one again reigning supreme to claim a fifth-successive league title. Manchester City did brilliantly to push the Blues to the final day, though a dramatic defeat to Arsenal on the penultimate weekend of the season cost them in the end.

There were storylines elsewhere, though, particularly with Liverpool pipping Manchester United, who won the FA Cup this year and challenged for the WSL title last term, to fourth spot. It was a brilliant campaign for the Reds, who only returned to the top flight last season.

A couple of other teams outside the top three could lay claim to being home to one of the division's best players this past season too, with there some brilliant, if underrated, performers across the whole league. Here are GOAL's WSL Player of the Year rankings...