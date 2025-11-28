How to watch Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs is set to take place on November 28, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT.
San Antonio scores 118.1 points per game, while Denver scores 123.8. The Nuggets led with 29.2 assists per game as opposed to the Spurs’ 26.2.
The Spurs have an average of 8.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game, whereas Denver averages 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game, plus plenty more.
Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time
The Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs will meet in an exciting NBA game on November 28, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
|Date
|November 28, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
|Venue
|Ball Arena
|Location
|Denver, Colorado
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Denver Nuggets team news
Nikola Jokic scores an average of 29.6 points per game, pulling down 12.8 rebounds in addition to an outstanding 62.6% field goal and 85.3% free-throw shooting percentage.
Tim Hardaway Jr. is shooting 44.8% from the field and averaging 11.1 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game.
Jamal Murray has a 47.7% field goal percentage and averages 23.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Denver Nuggets injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|SG, Julian Strawther
|Back injury
|Day-to-Day
|SG, Christian Braun
|Ankle injury
|Out
San Antonio Spurs team news
Devin Vassell is shooting 40.5% from the field and averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game.
De'Aaron Fox averages 23.5 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting at an effective 51.1%.
Dylan Harper maintains a strong 50.0% field goal percentage while averaging 14.0 points, 3.8 assists, and 4.0 rebounds per game.
San Antonio Spurs injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|PG, Jordan McLaughlin
|Hamstring injury
|Out
|C, Victor Wembanyama
|Calf injury
|Out
Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record
The Denver Nuggets and the San Antonio Spurs have faced off in five closely contested head-to-head games. The Spurs have demonstrated their ability to win close games by winning three of the five games, including a recent 113-106 victory on April 3, 2025, and a thrilling 121-120 victory on April 13, 2024.
Denver, on the other hand, defeated San Antonio 110-105 on April 3, 2024, then scored a convincing 122-111 victory on January 5, 2025, demonstrating their ability to seize control when their offense is functioning well.
Four of these games have been decided by seven points or less, so another close contest is probably in store. The Spurs could retake the lead if they execute well in the closing minutes of games, but the Nuggets have a good chance to regain the lead because to their scoring prowess.
|Date
|Results
|Apr 03, 2025
|Spurs 113-106 Nuggets
|Jan 05, 2025
|Nuggets 122-111 Spurs
|Jan 04, 2025
|Spurs 113-110 Nuggets
|Apr 13, 2024
|Spurs 121-120 Nuggets
|Apr 03, 2024
|Nuggets 110-105 Spurs