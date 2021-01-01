'We need to continue improving' - Mumbai City boss Sergio Lobera eyes ISL title following win over ATK Mohun Bagan

extended their unbeaten run to nine matches with a 1-0 win over at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Monday.

The Islanders are now five points clear of the Kolkata giants at the top of the (ISL) table after 10 rounds of games.

Mumbai City head coach Sergio Lobera said that his side worked hard against the strong backline of ATK Mohun Bagan and he is happy with their performance.

"We know the plans of ATK Mohun Bagan and we tried the to improve against a very good defensive team. I'm very happy with the performance of my team specially in the first-half, I think we created chances and we had good opportunities. I'm happy with the performance," Sergio Lobera said after the game.

"Every game is different. We know that ATK Mohun Bagan is a very dangerous team. They have very good strikers. I think we balanced our defence and attack very well," he added.

Bartholomew Ogbeche scored the lone goal of the match in the 69th minute and he was soon replaced by Adam Le Fondre. Lobera, once again, showed confidence in his bench and said he is happy with the way his squad is performing.

"We have very good players coming from the bench. Some players were tired we needed to press the opponent because the centre backs deliver very easy long balls. I'm very happy with the players who came off the bench," he said.

Lobera, however, downplayed the chances of Mumbai City winning the league as he mentioned that his team needs to continue improving in the latter half of the season.

"We are only in the first half of the season. We need to play 10 more games. We need to continue improving. My wish is to try and win the trophy"