Charles Watts

Arsenal player ratings vs Tottenham: Kai Havertz the king of north London after scoring vital derby winner to cap superb display as David Raya's blushes spared after another awful blunder

The Gunners held off a late Spurs fightback to claim north London bragging rights and keep the pressure on Manchester City.

Arsenal kept their Premier League title hopes alive, surviving a nervy ending to claim a thrilling 3-2 win at north London rivals Spurs.

Mikel Arteta's side knew a victory was imperative to keep the pressure up on champions Manchester City and they looked to be cruising to all three points as an own goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and strikes from Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz gave them a 3-0 lead at half-time.

But an awful error from David Raya gifted the hosts a lifeline on 64 minutes, when he passed the ball straight to Cristian Romero, who finished well.

Declan Rice then gave away a penalty when he kicked Ben Davies, allowing Son Heung-min to reduce the deficit even further with just three minutes remaining, but Arsenal managed to withstand a series of set pieces in stoppage time to claim another crucial win.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

