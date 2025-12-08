How to watch Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic are set to host the Miami Heat to start the highly anticipated NBA game on December 9, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

The Heat leads in scoring at 122.3 points per game, while the Magic averages 117.8 points. Miami additionally has a modest rebounding advantage, averaging 45.7 per game, compared to Orlando's 45. The Magic have 25.4 assists while the Heat have 29.6 assists.

The Magic are directly behind the Heat at 8.5 steals per game, while the Heat average 8.8 steals. On the other hand, Miami has 4.7 blocks per game, while Orlando has 5.3.

Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will square off against the Miami Heat in an exciting NBA game on December 9, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date December 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Orlando Magic team news

Paolo Banchero averages 7.9 rebounds per game, comprising 7.1 defensive and 0.9 offensive rebounds.

Jalen Suggs averages 2.7 turnovers while contributing 4.7 assists per game in 25.2 minutes.

Desmond Bane is shooting 43.7% from the field while contributing 18.3 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Franz Wagner Leg injury Day-to-Day C, Moritz Wagner Knee injury Out

Miami Heat team news

Bam Adebayo is shooting 47.7% from the field and averaging 19.2 points, 2.6 assists, and 9.0 rebounds per game.

Norman Powell leads in scoring with 24.8 points per game, shooting 86.7% from the free-throw line and 50.5% from the field.

Kel'el Ware contributes 10.3 rebounds per game, comprising 7.1 defensive and 3.2 offensive rebounds.

Miami Heat injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, Pelle Larsson Hip injury Day-to-Day PG, Davion Mitchell Groin injury Day-to-Day

Orlando Magic and Miami Heat head-to-head record

The Orlando Magic have dominated the Miami Heat in their last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them. The Magic's offensive prowess was demonstrated in a number of these high-scoring games, including back-to-back victories in October 2025 with scores of 125-121 and 120-104.

The Heat's lone victory, 125-119 on January 28, 2025, shows their capacity to recover, but the games have frequently been tough, as evidenced by the close 106-105 victory on December 6, 2025.

Given this history, it's expected to be another close, high-scoring game. The Magic will be confident going into it, but the Heat may still challenge them if their key players perform well.

Date Results Dec 06, 2025 Magic 106-105 Heat Oct 23, 2025 Magic 125-121 Heat Oct 13, 2025 Magic 120-104 Heat Oct 05, 2025 Magic 126-118 Heat Jan 28, 2025 Heat 125-119 Magic

