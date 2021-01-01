Liverpool legend Fowler doubts Klopp can afford Kane as scramble for Spurs striker intensifies

The former Reds frontman would love to see the England captain at Anfield, but fears he will end up heading elsewhere

Liverpool may fancy joining the hunt for Tottenham striker Harry Kane but are unlikely to be in a position where they can afford him, claims Robbie Fowler.

An exit from north London is wanted by the current England captain, who is ready to go chasing trophies elsewhere.

Anfield would provide a stage, but Kane is expected to have a nine-figure price tag and Fowler cannot see Jurgen Klopp finding those funds.

What has been said?

The legedary former Liverpool frontman told talkSPORT: "Harry Kane is one of the outstanding players in the Premier League, he really is. I’m not surprised that there’s not going to be a shortage of clubs wanting to sign him.

"Whether clubs can afford him, I don’t know. You look at City and Manchester United, they could probably afford him. I’m not sure Liverpool have got the money to bring in a player of that ilk and a player of that price."

What will Liverpool do this summer?

While Kane may prove out of reach for the Reds, movement is expected on Merseyside over the coming weeks.

Comings and goings aplenty are being mooted, with Klopp's position being strengthened by a late surge in 2020-21 that delivered Champions League qualification on the final day.

Fowler hopes Liverpool will be busy, adding: "Whenever you are involved in a football team, you always want to sign players regardless of the positions that need strengthening.

"You need to strengthen every area. You need to strengthen the squad, so you need to bring players in who will keep players on their toes.

"I’ve always had a theory that if you’re not signing players, you’re potentially going backwards because other teams in and around you will be signing players and going that little bit further.

"If a club have got real ambitions of winning Premier Leagues, winning Champions Leagues, then you’ve got to sign players."

