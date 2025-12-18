This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs KuPS Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Crystal Palace and KuPS, as well as kick-off time and team news

Crystal Palacehosts KuPSin the UEFA Conference League knockout playoff at Selhurst Park on Thursday as the Premier League strugglers seek European progression against the Finnish champions.  

Palace will rely on home crowd energy and counter-attacking pace, having shown flashes of form in domestic cups, while KuPS brings disciplined organization and set-piece prowess from their title defense.

USAParamount+, Fubo
United KingdomTNT Sports
CanadaFubo, DAZN
AustraliaStan Sport
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv
IndiaSony LIV

Crystal Palace vs KuPS kick-off time

Crystal Palace team news

Crystal Palace are dealing with multiple absences, with Ismaila Sarr unavailable after departing for the Africa Cup of Nations duty.

They are also missing Daniel Muñoz, Chadi Riad, Caleb Kporha, Rio Cardines, Cheick Doucouré and Daichi Kamada, all of whom remain out.

KuPS team news

In contrast, the away side have just one fitness issue to contend with, as Samuel Pasanen is their sole player on the injury list.

