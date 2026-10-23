Tottenham sweat on James Maddison's fitness for massive Chelsea showdown

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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison is a major doubt for Saturday's crucial Premier League trip to Chelsea following his sensational goalscoring return against Coventry City. Manager Roberto De Zerbi has admitted he is reluctant to take risks with the 29-year-old amid a crowded injury list.

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Maddison doubtful for Chelsea trip

Maddison missed crucial training sessions this week following his recent return to competitive action. The 29-year-old player marked his first start in 536 days by opening the scoring in Monday's encouraging 3-1 home victory over Coventry City. This impressive result finally secured Tottenham their first league win of the season.

However, the English playmaker was absent from team training in the three days following the match. De Zerbi must now decide whether to risk his star midfielder at Stamford Bridge.

De Zerbi wary of injury risks

De Zerbi is understandably cautious about rushing Maddison back into intense Premier League action. The Tottenham boss highlighted the growing physical toll on players across the division.

"In the first three days Maddison didn't work with us," De Zerbi told a press conference on Friday. "I don't know if he's ready for tomorrow. I don’t want to take risks because if you analyse this period of football you can see many injuries, not just for Tottenham."

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Spurs boosted by returning players

Despite the concerns surrounding Maddison, the Lilywhites have received a timely boost with several players becoming available. Pedro Porro, Andy Robertson, and Omar Marmoush are all ready for selection. De Zerbi outlined his tactical flexibility ahead of the high-profile fixture.

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"We can also play with Mathys Tel, ​with Omar Marmoush inside, with (Conor) Gallagher," he added. "We have more solutions considering Pedro Porro can play. We ​are lucky because in ⁠the same position we have many solutions. We have to find the best for him and the best for us."

Tottenham face dreadful away record

Tottenham still face notable absences heading into the weekend. Winger Savio, midfielder Lucas Bergvall, and left-back Destiny Udogie remain sidelined, while Dejan Kulusevski's involvement is uncertain following his own recent return from a 526-day absence.

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The current Premier League table highlights the importance of Saturday's fixture. Sixteenth-placed Spurs travel to face a fourth-placed Chelsea side looking for a seventh consecutive league victory over their London rivals.

History is heavily against De Zerbi's men in west London. Tottenham have won only once in their last 41 visits to Stamford Bridge across all competitions, creating a massive challenge for the squad.