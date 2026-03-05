Tottenham vs Crystal Palace is bound to be a tense London Derby with both clubs under severe pressure to get positive results.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Tottenham vs Crystal Palace, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Spurs vs Palace for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace will kick off on 5 Mar 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Spurs fans continue to fret over the dreaded prospect of relegation from the Premier League. Although they still sit four points above the drop zone, their form and performances are cause for panic. They've lost four Premier League matches in a row and are winless in 10, and the only top-flight side without a victory in 2026. Ironically, their last win came against Crystal Palace on 28 December. They can ill-afford a third London Derby defeat on the bounce.

Getty Images

Palace were on course for a positive result against Man United at the weekend after Maxence Lacroix's early opener. However, things turned sour when the French defender was sent off before the hour mark, and United eventually won 2-1 at Old Trafford. Palace only have two wins from their last 12 in the league.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Tottenham's absentee list is still long. James Maddison, Wilson Odobert, Lucas Bergvall, Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur, Destiny Udogie and Dejan Kulusevski are all injured, while Cristian Romero serves the final game of a suspension.

Getty Images

Maxence Lacroix is suspended for the visitors after his dismissal against Man United. The Eagles are still without the injured trio of Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jefferson Lerma.

Palace have lost just one of their last nine away London derbies in the Premier League (W5, D3).

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: