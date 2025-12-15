This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga Portugal
FC Porto
Estadio do Dragao
Estrela da Amadora
Neil Bennett

Porto look to take a grip on Primeira Liga title race: How to watch and live stream their home tie vs Estrela for FREE

How to watch the Primeira Liga match between FC Porto and Estrela da Amadora, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find FC Porto vs Estrela da Amadora live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Porto will look to cement their grip on the Primeira Liga summit when they welcome Estrela Amadora to the Estádio do Dragão for Monday night football.

The hosts have been imperious domestically this season, boasting an unbeaten record with 12 wins from their opening 13 league matches. The Dragões head into this clash in high spirits following a successful week on two fronts; they dispatched Tondela 2-0 in their previous league outing before Samu Aghehowa’s brace secured a 2-1 Europa League victory over Malmo on Thursday.

Estrela Amadora, currently sitting 13th in the table, arrive in Porto with renewed confidence after snapping a winless run last week. The Tricolores recorded a solid 3-1 home triumph over Arouca, with Kikas, Abraham Marcus, and Rodrigo Pinho all finding the net. However, their away form remains a major concern, having secured just one victory on the road across all competitions this season while failing to score in four of those attempts.

History heavily favors the home side. Porto have won 26 of the 42 meetings between the clubs and are currently on a five-match winning streak at home against Estrela, keeping a clean sheet in every one of those fixtures.

FC Porto vs Estrela da Amadora kick-off time

crest
Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal
Estadio do Dragao

Team news & squads

FC Porto vs Estrela da Amadora Probable lineups

FC Porto

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-3

Home team crestEST
99
D. Costa
74
F. Moura
52
M. Fernandes
5
J. Bednarek
4
J. Kiwior
86
R. Mora
22
A. Varela
8
V. Froholdt
9
S. Aghehowa
11
Pepe
17
B. Sainz
40
R. Ribeiro
79
A. Chernev
30
L. Patrick
14
B. Schappo
6
O. Ngom
17
J. Encada
19
P. Moreira
55
S. Lopes Cabral
11
J. Cabral
98
Kikas
99
A. Marcus

3-4-3

ESTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Farioli

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Nuno

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

EST
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

POR

Last 5 matches

EST

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

8

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

