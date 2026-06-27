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New York/New Jersey Stadium
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Book France vs Sweden Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get France vs Sweden tickets: Round of 32 World Cup prices, New York fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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France take on Sweden next in the World Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

A classic European rivalry takes center stage in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 as heavyweights France square off against Sweden.

Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus swept Group I in dominant fashion, scoring 10 goals to cement their status as tournament favorites.

They face a resilient Swedish squad that battled through a tough Group F to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

While France enters as the undisputed favorite, the Blågult's attacking threat means the French backline must remain completely focused.

France vs Sweden World Cup TicketsBook tickets

When is France vs Sweden World Cup kick-off?

This high-stakes elimination match will be held at the iconic New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

crest
World Cup - Final Stage
New York/New Jersey Stadium

How to buy France vs Sweden World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.
France vs Sweden World Cup TicketsBook tickets

How much do France vs Sweden World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

France vs Sweden World Cup: Everything you need to know

France vs Sweden Form

FRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SWE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

France vs Sweden: Recent Head-to-Head Record

FRA

Last 5 matches

SWE

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

France vs Sweden Standings

Read more

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