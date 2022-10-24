FIFA 23 best young players: Career mode’s top strikers, midfielders, defenders & goalkeepers

GOAL takes a look at the wonderkids with the highest potential on FIFA 23 across all positions on the pitch

Career Mode is one of the most popular aspects of EA Sports' FIFA and that is no different for FIFA 23.

The challenge is to build a squad that is capable of competing now and into the future as the game progresses. In order to do so, you have to delve into the transfer market and ideally, your scouts will be on the lookout for wonderkids.

To help you on your way in FIFA 23 Career Mode, GOAL takes a look at the best young forwards, midfielders, defenders and goalkeepers aged 20 or under on the game. So, the likes of Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr, while still relatively young, are excluded from this list.

KEY:

PO = Position

CR = Current rating

PR = Potential rating

*Clubs and ages are those the players have at the start of FIFA 23 Career Mode.

Best young strikers & forwards on FIFA 23

# Player Age Club PO CR PR 1 A. Fati 19 Barcelona LW 79 90 2 A. Nusa 17 Club Brugge LW 68 88 3 Y. Moukoko 17 Borussia Dortmund ST 69 88 4 R. Cherki 19 Lyon LW 73 88 5 J. Gelhardt 20 Leeds United ST 72 87 6 K. Adeyemi 20 Borussia Dortmund ST 75 87 7 Savio 18 PSV RW 70 86 8 Kayky 19 Pacos de Ferreira RW 66 86 9 L. Romero 17 Lazio RW 67 86 10 M. Cancellieri 20 Lazio RW 73 86 11 F. Conceicao 19 Ajax RW 72 86 12 M. Olise 20 Crystal Palace RW 76 86 13 N. Madueke 20 PSV RW 77 86 14 D. Moreira 18 Benfica LW 67 85 15 A. Garnacho 18 Manchester United LW 64 85 16 H. Araujo 20 Benfica ST 71 85 17 M. Lazetic 18 AC Milan ST 65 85 18 M. Soule 19 Juventus RW 68 85 19 J. Bakayoko 19 PSV RW 68 85 20 M. Godts 17 Genk LW 64 85 21 N. Unuvar 19 Trabzonspor LW 67 85 22 S. Biuk 19 Hajduk Split LW 69 85 23 D. Scarlett 18 Portsmouth ST 65 85 24 E. Zeballos 20 Boca Juniors RW 72 85 25 A. Elanga 20 Manchester United RW 74 85 26 B. Sesko 19 RB Salzburg ST 72 85 27 M. Cho 18 Real Sociedad ST 70 85 28 O. Popescu 19 FCSB LW 72 85 29 C. Palmer 20 Manchester City RW 67 85 30 Hugo Ekitike 20 Paris Saint-Germain ST 76 85

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati was given the No. 10 shirt following Lionel Messi's departure from Camp Nou and much is certainly expected of the Spain international, as he is deemed the best young forward in FIFA 23, with a potential rating of 90.

Club Brugge's 17-year-old attacker Antonio Nusa has a potential rating of 88, as do Lyon forward Rayan Cherki and Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.

Other more firmly established forwards on the list include Manchester United's Anthony Elanga, Paris Saint Germain attacker Hugo Ekitike and Red Bull Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko, whose potential has Europe's elite on high alert.

Best young midfielders on FIFA 23

# Player Age Club PO CR PR 1 Pedri 19 Barcelona CM 85 93 2 F. Wirtz 19 Bayer Leverkusen CAM 82 91 3 J. Bellingham 19 Borussia Dortmund CM 84 91 4 Moleiro 18 Las Palmas LM 75 90 5 J. Musiala 19 Bayern Munich CM 81 90 6 R. Gravenberch 20 Ajax CM 79 89 7 B. Saka 20 Arsenal RM 82 89 8 E. Camavinga 19 Real Madrid CM 79 89 9 Gavi 18 Barcelona CM 79 88 10 N. Rovella 20 Monza CM 75 88 11 F. Miretti 19 Juventus CM 72 87 12 J. Bynoe-Gittens 18 Borussia Dortmund LM 67 87 13 G. Veron 19 Porto RM 75 87 14 A. Scott 19 Bristol City CAM 69 87 15 Yeremy 19 Villarreal RM 79 87 16 H. Elliott 19 Liverpool CAM 73 87 17 A. Hlozek 20 Bayer Leverkusen CAM 77 87 18 Marquinhos 19 Arsenal RM 73 86 19 P. Torre 19 Barcelona CAM 69 86 20 A. Fatawu Issahaku 18 Sporting CAM 67 86 21 A. Guler 17 Fenerbahce CAM 69 86 22 M. Baturina 19 Dinamo Zagreb CM 70 86 23 N. Zalewski 20 Roma LM 74 86 24 C. Chukwuemeka 18 Chelsea CM 64 86 25 F. Carvalho 20 Liverpool CAM 73 86 26 N. Williams 20 Athletic Club RM 74 86 27 X. Simons 19 PSV CAM 73 86 28 G. Busio 20 Venezia CM 73 86 29 G. Reyna 19 Borussia Dortmund CAM 77 86 30 M. Fernandes 18 Sporting CM 66 85

Having won the Kopa Trophy in 2021, it is little surprise to see Barcelona wonderkid Pedri lead the list of best young midfielders on FIFA 23. The playmaker is already fairly strong, but has the potential to be one of the best players in the game, with a potential rating of 93.

Pedri's Barca team-mate Gavi won the Kopa award for 2022 and isn't far behind his compatriot, with a potential rating of 88. Bundesliga duo Florian Wirtz and Jude Bellingham are actually closest to Pedri in terms of potential, with each boasting a possible rating of 91 on the game.

Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala can reach a rating of 90 on FIFA 23, while Real Madrid's Edouardo Camavinga and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka are deemed to be among the most precocious midfield talents too.

Best young defenders on FIFA 23

# Player Age Club PO CR PR 1 J. Gvardiol 20 RB Leipzig CB 81 89 2 N. Mendes 20 Paris Saint-Germain LB 80 88 3 A. Silva 18 Benfica CB 66 86 4 G. Scalvini 18 Atalanta CB 70 86 5 C. Lukeba 19 Lyon CB 76 86 6 T. Livramento 19 Southampton RB 75 85 7 M. Gusto 19 Lyon RB 75 85 8 A. Hickey 20 Brentford RB 75 85 9 P. Hincapie 20 Bayer Leverkusen LB 78 85 10 L. Netz 19 Borussia M'gladbach LB 73 85 11 T. Kouassi 20 Sevilla CB 73 85 12 A. Fontanarosa 19 Inter CB 67 84 13 J. Jose Mina 18 Deportivo Cali RB 64 84 14 N. Mbamba 17 Club Brugge CB 64 84 15 L. Colwill 19 Brighton CB 70 84 16 Q. Merlin 20 Nantes LB 70 84 17 A. Truffert 20 Rennes LB 75 84 18 J. Branthwaite 20 PSV CB 68 84 19 L. Stergiou 20 St Gallen CB 67 84 20 Simo 17 Espanyol CB 62 83

RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol is the best young defender on FIFA 23, with the highest potential - coming in with a rating of 89. The Croatia international keeps up Leipzig's tradition as a conveyor belt of defensive talent, following in the footsteps of Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate.

PSG and Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes is close behind Gvardiol with a potential rating of 88, while the likes of Benfica's Antonio Silva and Atalanta's Giorgio Scalvini are deemed future stars with potential of 86 each.

Premier League teams Southampton and Brentford boast hot prospects in Tino Livramento and Aaron Hickey respectively.

Best young goalkeepers on FIFA 23

# Player Age Club PO CR PR 1 G. Bazunu 20 Southampton GK 70 85 2 M. Vandevoordt 20 Genk GK 70 84 3 G. Restes 17 Toulouse GK 60 83 4 L. Chevalier 20 LOSC GK 67 83 5 S. Soares 20 Benfica GK 65 82 6 L. Miguel Marquines 19 Atletico Nacional GK 63 82 7 G. Garofani 19 Juventus GK 61 81 8 K. Peersman 18 PSV GK 60 81 9 G. Slonina 18 Chicago Fire GK 66 81 10 D. Alemdar 19 Rennes GK 72 80 11 R. Neshcheret 20 Dynamo Kyiv GK 66 80 12 A. Iturbe 18 Atletico Madrid GK 65 80

Southampton and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has the highest potential of all under-20 goalkeepers in FIFA 23, having the capacity to reach a rating of 85 on the game. Interestingly, when the game starts, Rennes goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar has a higher current rating than Bazunu, but his potential only reaches 80.

Genk goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt was previously the best young goalkeeper on FIFA 22, but has to settle for second best behind Bazunu on FIFA 23, with a potential rating of 84.

Toulouse teen Guillaume Restes could prove a bargain and his potential is not bad at 83, while Lille shotstopper Lucas Chevalier is up there among Ligue 1's best young goalkeepers too.

