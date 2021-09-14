FIFA 22

FIFA 22 ratings: Benzema, Hazard & Real Madrid's best players revealed

Ryan Kelly
EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are rolling out the player ratings in their new game ahead of the October release date

Real Madrid are one of the biggest football clubs in the world and inevitably boast some of the best players around.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale are long-established superstars, with Vinicius Jr and Eduardo Camavinga among a host of young pretenders.

So, what are the Blancos stars' player ratings in FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports' new game.

Real Madrid FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating
Casemiro CDM 89
Karim Benzema CF 89
Thibaut Courtois  GK 89
Toni Kroos CM 88
Luka Modric CM 87
Eden Hazard LW 85
Dani Carvajal  RB 85
David Alaba  CB 84
Marco Asensio RW 83
Ferland Mendy LB 83
Fede Valverde CM 83
Gareth Bale RW 82
Eder Militao CB 82
Isco CAM 82
Nacho Fernandez CB 81
Lucas Vazquez  RW 81
Vinicius Junior LW 80
Marcelo