FIFA 22

FIFA 22 ratings: Suarez, Griezmann & Atletico Madrid's best players revealed

Ryan Kelly
Getty & Instagram.com/atleticodemadrid
EA Sports and the Ratings Collective have started to reveal player ratings ahead of October's release of the latest edition of the game

Atletico Madrid are the reigning champions of La Liga and boast one of the most impressive squads in European football, which was added to over the summer.

The likes of Jan Oblak, Luis Suarez, Koke, Yannick Carrasco and Stefan Savic are among the household names at Wanda Metropolitano, and Antoine Griezmann is now back among that group after re-joining the club on loan from Barcelona.

But how do Atletico's top stars fare in the ratings on FIFA 22? Goal brings you all the details about how they measure up on EA Sports’ new game.

Atletico Madrid FIFA 22 player ratings

Player Position FIFA 22 rating
Jan Oblak GK 91
Luis Suarez ST 88
Marcos Llorente CM 86
Koke CM 85
Antoine Griezmann ST 85
Yannick Carrasco LM 84
Felipe CB 84
Stefan Savic CB 84
Kieran Trippier RB 84
Jose Gimenez  CB 84
Angel Correa ST 83
Joao Felix CF 83
Thomas Lemar LM 83
Rodrigo De Paul CM 82
Mario Hermoso CB 82
 Hector Herrera  CM 81
Renan Lodi LB 81
Sime Vrsaljko RB 80
Geoffrey Kondogbia CM 79
Benjamin Lecomte GK 79
Matheus Cunha CAM 79
Ivan Saponjic ST 71

The highest-rated player in Atletico's squad is Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak at 91, with their top scorer in La Liga last season, Suarez, coming in second with a rating of 88.

Spanish midfielder Llorente is next up at 86, while Griezmann and Koke have both been classified at 85.

The likes of Carrasco, Felipe, Savic, Kieran Trippier and Jose Gimenez are all rated at 84, with Angel Correa, Joao Felix and Thomas Lemar coming in at 83.

Elsewhere, summer signing Rodrigo De Paul has been graded at 82, the same rating as Mario Hermoso, and Hector Herrera and Renan Lodi are both classed at 81.

Two more new arrivals have been rated at 79 apiece in the form of Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Lecomte, with Serbian striker Ivan Saponjic completing the list with a grade of 71.

